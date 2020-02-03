Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,891,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

