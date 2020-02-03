Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $68.44 Million Stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 632,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,442 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $68,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 80,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NSRGY traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 216,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,286. The firm has a market cap of $337.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.