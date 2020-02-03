Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,670. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.