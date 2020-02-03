Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 7,060 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.19% of Copa worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 239,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,466. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

