Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. 2,658,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.