Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

