Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

SCPH stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $6.58. 55,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,830. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

