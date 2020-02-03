SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $12,934.00 and $47.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

