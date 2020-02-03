Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

NASDAQ:SLCT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 19,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $214.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.39. Select Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 79,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

