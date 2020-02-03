SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,690,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

