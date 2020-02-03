SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 301.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Stag Industrial worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stag Industrial by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 127,310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Stag Industrial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 74,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

In other news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. 6,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.