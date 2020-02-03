SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after buying an additional 185,701 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,031. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

