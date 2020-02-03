SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 153.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $8,294,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.43. 6,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

