SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.31 Million in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 31,243 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 650,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 31,243 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 72,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.