Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 569,128 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,743,558 shares of company stock worth $67,185,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 282,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 86.73%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

