Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,362,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.66. The stock had a trading volume of 111,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.26 and its 200-day moving average is $359.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

