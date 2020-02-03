Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $632,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,694 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 399,075 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 232,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,572,000.

ICSH stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $50.39. 1,493,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

