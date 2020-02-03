Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.92. 154,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,424. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

