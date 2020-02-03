Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Trading Down 3.5%

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.75 and last traded at $62.75, approximately 45,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.

SSDOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shiseido from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shiseido from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

