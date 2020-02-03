Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Savannah Petroleum from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 37 ($0.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Savannah Petroleum stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 17.25 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 million and a PE ratio of -15.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.75. Savannah Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

