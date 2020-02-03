Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 749 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after acquiring an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,622,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.35. 1,056,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $151.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

