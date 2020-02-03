Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,459,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 69,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $105.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.65. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.