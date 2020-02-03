Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $123.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.25.
SLAB traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $99.96. 7,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 237.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,177 shares of company stock worth $2,531,080 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
