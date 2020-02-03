Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $123.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $99.96. 7,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 237.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,177 shares of company stock worth $2,531,080 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.