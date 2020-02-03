Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
WINR traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
