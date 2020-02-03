Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 58,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,874. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $574.81 million, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 507,393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 154,031 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after buying an additional 56,539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

