Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $61,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 48.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 253.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,555.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 199.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

