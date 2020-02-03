Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $61,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 48.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 253.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,555.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 199.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
