Snap’s (SNAP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.79.

SNAP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.23. 30,448,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,978,586. Snap has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 64,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $930,460.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,464,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,215,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snap by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

