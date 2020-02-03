Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 124,876 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $2,215,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

