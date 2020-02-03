Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.74. 51,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

