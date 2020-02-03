Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.
NYSE:SON traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.74. 51,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.