SounDAC (XSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,225.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. SounDAC has a market cap of $57,384.00 and approximately $62,225.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045273 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000720 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001525 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.