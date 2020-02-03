S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lifted by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

SPGI traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $295.67. 96,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,676. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $300.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

