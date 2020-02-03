SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Trimmed by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,769,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.74. 249,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.