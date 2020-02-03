SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Lifted by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,415 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.33. 14,788,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,767. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.