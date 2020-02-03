SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Boosted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 130,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.33. 14,788,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,283,767. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $149.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.