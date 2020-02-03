SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,736,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,647.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.42. The stock had a trading volume of 442,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,663. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

