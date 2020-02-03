SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises about 1.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.09. 1,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,490. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $108.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

