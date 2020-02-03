Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

NYSE SPR traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

