St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $37.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,470.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,275.98. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

