State of Michigan Retirement System Has $663,000 Stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 over the last three months. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AM opened at $5.07 on Monday. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.26%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

