State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $213,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $459,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Dillard’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 142,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

