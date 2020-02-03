State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,099 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $112,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $117.99. 3,878,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,936. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.33. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

