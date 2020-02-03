State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $163.77 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,469 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $163,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 79.0% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 633,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

