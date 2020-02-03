State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,026 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $50,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold a total of 16,199 shares of company stock worth $9,387,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $565.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.82 and a 200 day moving average of $549.71. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.