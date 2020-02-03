State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 69,389 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,389 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $96,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $83.40. 207,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,832. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.