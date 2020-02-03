State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,465 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $64,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

