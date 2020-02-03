State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,818 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $86,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.29. 3,754,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $11,229,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

