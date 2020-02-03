Sterling Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,073 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

BA traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.00. 4,840,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,477,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of -263.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.22. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

