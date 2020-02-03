Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.18. 3,298,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

