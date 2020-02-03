Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $25.37 on Monday, hitting $2,034.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

