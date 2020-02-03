Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,270 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,129,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. The firm has a market cap of $273.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

